$29,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue
- 38,000KMS! HTD SEATS! REVERSE CAM! + MORE!
Location
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
613-968-3339
$29,995
- Listing ID: 9615277
- Stock #: 39881J
- VIN: 5N1AT3AA2MC714233
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 38,734 KM
Vehicle Description
17" alloys, keyless entry, fog lgihts, push button start, heated seats, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, heated steering wheel, paddle shifters, select drive mode, blindspot alert, auto show sonar, driver attention alert, cross traffic alert, lane keep/departure warning ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!
Vehicle Features
