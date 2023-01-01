Menu
2021 Nissan Rogue

38,734 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
38,000KMS! HTD SEATS! REVERSE CAM! + MORE!

- 38,000KMS! HTD SEATS! REVERSE CAM! + MORE!

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

38,734KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9615277
  • Stock #: 39881J
  • VIN: 5N1AT3AA2MC714233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,734 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, fog lgihts, push button start, heated seats, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, heated steering wheel, paddle shifters, select drive mode, blindspot alert, auto show sonar, driver attention alert, cross traffic alert, lane keep/departure warning ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

