$46,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bayview Auto Sales
613-968-3339
2021 Toyota Highlander
2021 Toyota Highlander
XLE - AWD! 8PASS! 25,000KMS! PWR HTD LTHR! SUNROOF! REAR CLIMATE! REMOTE START! + MORE!
Location
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
613-968-3339
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
25,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9417361
- Stock #: 39777J
- VIN: 5TDGZRBH4MS558366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Mileage 25,100 KM
Vehicle Description
All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!
Vehicle Features
AWD
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5