2021 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE HYBRID! SUNROOF
2021 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE HYBRID! SUNROOF
Location
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
613-968-3339
$36,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RWRFV0MW121397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
OVER 500 VEHICLES IN STOCK. ....Finance & Save $1500.00: $36,495 ............Cash Price: $37,995
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Email Bayview Auto Sales
