Finance & Save $1500.00: $36,495 ............Cash Price: $37,995

2021 Toyota RAV4

0 KM

$36,495

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE HYBRID! SUNROOF

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE HYBRID! SUNROOF

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$36,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RWRFV0MW121397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance & Save $1500.00: $36,495 ............Cash Price: $37,995

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$36,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2021 Toyota RAV4