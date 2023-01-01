2021 Volkswagen Jetta

$34,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 , 7 6 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9615289

9615289 Stock #: 39811JA

39811JA VIN: 3VW5T7BU1MM022076

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 50,766 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.