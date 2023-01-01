Menu
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

50,766 KM

$34,495

+ tax & licensing
Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

GLI - 6SPD! NAV! SUNROOF! HTD LTHR! LOADED!

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

50,766KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9615289
  • Stock #: 39811JA
  • VIN: 3VW5T7BU1MM022076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,766 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, fog lights, sunroof, push button start, heated front & rear leather seats, pwr seats, memory seat, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, touhcscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, full pwr group, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bose speakers, rear traffic alert, lane assist, blindspot alert, front assist ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

613-968-3339

