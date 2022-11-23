$48,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,495
+ taxes & licensing
Bayview Auto Sales
613-968-3339
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
TOURING - PWR HTD LTHR! REMOTE START! WHY PAY MORE?! PWR DOORS!
Location
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
613-968-3339
$48,495
+ taxes & licensing
6,399KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9417373
- Stock #: 39785J
- VIN: 2C4RC1BG6NR118744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Stock # 39785J
- Mileage 6,399 KM
Vehicle Description
All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!
Vehicle Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5