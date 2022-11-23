Menu
2022 Ford Escape

17,851 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

- AWD TURBO! 15,000KMS! HTD SEATS! REVERSE CAM! ALLOYS! WHY PAY MORE?!

- AWD TURBO! 15,000KMS! HTD SEATS! REVERSE CAM! ALLOYS! WHY PAY MORE?!

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

17,851KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9417364
  • Stock #: 39778J
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G67NUA53094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,851 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, fog lights, heated seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, stop/start engine, lane keeping system, pre-collision system, blindspot alert, cross traffic alert, driver alert, Ford Pass connect, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

