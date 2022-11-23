$32,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-968-3339
2022 Ford Escape
- AWD TURBO! 15,000KMS! HTD SEATS! REVERSE CAM! ALLOYS! WHY PAY MORE?!
Location
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
$32,995
- Listing ID: 9417364
- Stock #: 39778J
- VIN: 1FMCU9G67NUA53094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 17,851 KM
Vehicle Description
17" alloys, keyless entry, fog lights, heated seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, stop/start engine, lane keeping system, pre-collision system, blindspot alert, cross traffic alert, driver alert, Ford Pass connect, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!
Vehicle Features
