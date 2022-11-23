$57,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-968-3339
2022 Kia Telluride
SX - AWD! 5500KMS! BLACK! 8PASS! SUNROOF! NAV! PWR HTD LTHR! WOOD TRIM! PWR HATCH! + MORE!
Location
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
613-968-3339
$57,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9417367
- Stock #: 39780J
- VIN: 5XYP5DHC5NG262281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 5,794 KM
Vehicle Description
20" alloys, keyless entry, fog lights, sunroof/moonroof, push button start, heated leather seats, cooled (ventilated) seats, pwr seats, memory seat, 3 zone a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, full pwr group, heated steering wheel, pwr liftgate, wireless charging station, stop/start engine, lane keeping assist, driver attention warning, forward safety, lane safety, blindspot alert, rear cross traffic safety, Harmon Kardon sound system ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.