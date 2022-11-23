Menu
2022 Kia Telluride

5,794 KM

Details Description Features

$57,995

+ tax & licensing
$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2022 Kia Telluride

2022 Kia Telluride

SX - AWD! 5500KMS! BLACK! 8PASS! SUNROOF! NAV! PWR HTD LTHR! WOOD TRIM! PWR HATCH! + MORE!

2022 Kia Telluride

SX - AWD! 5500KMS! BLACK! 8PASS! SUNROOF! NAV! PWR HTD LTHR! WOOD TRIM! PWR HATCH! + MORE!

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

5,794KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9417367
  Stock #: 39780J
  VIN: 5XYP5DHC5NG262281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 5,794 KM

Vehicle Description

20" alloys, keyless entry, fog lights, sunroof/moonroof, push button start, heated leather seats, cooled (ventilated) seats, pwr seats, memory seat, 3 zone a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, full pwr group, heated steering wheel, pwr liftgate, wireless charging station, stop/start engine, lane keeping assist, driver attention warning, forward safety, lane safety, blindspot alert, rear cross traffic safety, Harmon Kardon sound system ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

