2022 RAM 2500

12,247 KM

Details Description Features

$86,995

+ tax & licensing
$86,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2022 RAM 2500

2022 RAM 2500

- 4X4! MEGACAB! CUMMINS! 12,000KMS! RAMBOX! LIMITED SAYS IT ALL! WHY PAY MORE?!

2022 RAM 2500

- 4X4! MEGACAB! CUMMINS! 12,000KMS! RAMBOX! LIMITED SAYS IT ALL! WHY PAY MORE?!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$86,995

+ taxes & licensing

12,247KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9417382
  • Stock #: 39817J
  • VIN: 3C6UR5TL3NG312902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 12,247 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

4x4
n/a

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

