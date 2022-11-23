$86,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$86,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bayview Auto Sales
613-968-3339
2022 RAM 2500
2022 RAM 2500
- 4X4! MEGACAB! CUMMINS! 12,000KMS! RAMBOX! LIMITED SAYS IT ALL! WHY PAY MORE?!
Location
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
613-968-3339
$86,995
+ taxes & licensing
12,247KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9417382
- Stock #: 39817J
- VIN: 3C6UR5TL3NG312902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Mileage 12,247 KM
Vehicle Description
All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!
Vehicle Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5