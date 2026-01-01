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2022 Subaru Forester

59,333 KM

Details Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Subaru Forester

Premier CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14416563

2022 Subaru Forester

Premier CVT

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

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Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
59,333KM
VIN JF2SKERC3NH401310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,333 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Safety

Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Additional Features

MEMORY MIRRORS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Glass Sunroof
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
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613-968-3339

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$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2022 Subaru Forester