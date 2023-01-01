Menu
2022 Subaru Outback

25,273 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2022 Subaru Outback

2022 Subaru Outback

Premier XT - AWD! TOP OF THE LINE! BROWN NAPPA LTHR! EYESIGHT PKG! SUNROOF! BLACK! 22,000KMS!

2022 Subaru Outback

Premier XT - AWD! TOP OF THE LINE! BROWN NAPPA LTHR! EYESIGHT PKG! SUNROOF! BLACK! 22,000KMS!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

25,273KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9615280
  • Stock #: 39882J
  • VIN: 4S4BTHPD6N3107045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 39882J
  • Mileage 25,273 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, sunroof, push button start, heated front & rear leather seats, cooled (ventilated) seats, pwr seats, memory seat, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, full pwr group, heated steering wheel, stop/start engine, pre-collision system, blindspot alert, lane keep/departure assist, pwr liftgate, steering assist .... Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

