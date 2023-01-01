$44,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-968-3339
2022 Subaru Outback
Premier XT - AWD! TOP OF THE LINE! BROWN NAPPA LTHR! EYESIGHT PKG! SUNROOF! BLACK! 22,000KMS!
Location
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
$44,995
- Listing ID: 9615280
- Stock #: 39882J
- VIN: 4S4BTHPD6N3107045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 25,273 KM
Vehicle Description
18" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, sunroof, push button start, heated front & rear leather seats, cooled (ventilated) seats, pwr seats, memory seat, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, full pwr group, heated steering wheel, stop/start engine, pre-collision system, blindspot alert, lane keep/departure assist, pwr liftgate, steering assist .... Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!
Vehicle Features
