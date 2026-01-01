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ALL VEHICLES COME WITH CERTIFIED 90 POINT INSPECTION

2023 Hyundai KONA

36,510 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14447119

2023 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential FWD

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
36,510KM
VIN KM8K12AB2PU977611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,510 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH CERTIFIED 90 POINT INSPECTION

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Spare Tire

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Safety

Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth integration

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
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613-968-3339

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Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2023 Hyundai KONA