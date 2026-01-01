$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Essential FWD
2023 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Essential FWD
Location
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
613-968-3339
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
36,510KM
VIN KM8K12AB2PU977611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,510 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH CERTIFIED 90 POINT INSPECTION
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Spare Tire
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Safety
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth integration
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
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Bayview Auto Sales
613-968-3339
2023 Hyundai KONA