Serving Quinte for 60 years! 43,000 vehicles sold! We are one of Canadas largest independent retailers! High quantity-quality lease returns at live market pricing, best finance rates, rates as low as 6.45%, and no hidden fees. Up to 300 vehicles to choose from in 1 location. The way used car buying should be!

2023 Jeep Gladiator

70,617 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jeep Gladiator

Sport S 4dr 4x4 Crew Cab 5 ft. box

13492970

2023 Jeep Gladiator

Sport S 4dr 4x4 Crew Cab 5 ft. box

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,617KM
VIN 1C6HJTAG2PL549163

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 43400J
  • Mileage 70,617 KM

Vehicle Description

Serving Quinte for 60 years! 43,000 vehicles sold! We are one of Canada's largest independent retailers! High quantity-quality lease returns at live market pricing, best finance rates, rates as low as 6.45%, and no hidden fees. Up to 300 vehicles to choose from in 1 location. The way used car buying should be!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders

Mechanical

Power Steering
Skid Plates
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights

Additional Features

Crew Cab
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Integrated roll-over protection
crew
Rear beverage holders
Manual driver lumbar support

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
2023 Jeep Gladiator