Serving Quinte for 60 years! 43,000 vehicles sold! We are one of Canadas largest independent retailers! High quantity-quality lease returns at live market pricing, best finance rates, rates as low as 6.45%, and no hidden fees. Up to 300 vehicles to choose from in 1 location. The way used car buying should be!

2023 Volvo S60

49,532 KM

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volvo S60

B5 Plus Bright Theme 4dr All-Wheel Drive Sedan

13481710

2023 Volvo S60

B5 Plus Bright Theme 4dr All-Wheel Drive Sedan

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,532KM
VIN 7JRL12TN1PG253215

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 49,532 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tracker System

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Diversity antenna

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
Power/Regen
Traffic sign information
Brakes regenerative

Used 2025 Kia Seltos EX 4dr All-Wheel Drive for sale in Belleville, ON
2025 Kia Seltos EX 4dr All-Wheel Drive 27,918 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT 4dr Hatchback for sale in Belleville, ON
2022 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT 4dr Hatchback 46,564 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Chevrolet Equinox RS 4dr All-Wheel Drive for sale in Belleville, ON
2025 Chevrolet Equinox RS 4dr All-Wheel Drive 30,190 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
2023 Volvo S60