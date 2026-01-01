Menu
Serving Quinte for 60 years! 43,000 vehicles sold! We are one of Canadas largest independent retailers! High quantity-quality lease returns at live market pricing, best finance rates, rates as low as 6.45%, and no hidden fees. Up to 300 vehicles to choose from in 1 location. The way used car buying should be!

2024 Buick Encore GX

19,005 KM

Details

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Buick Encore GX

Sport Touring 4dr All-Wheel Drive

13513553

2024 Buick Encore GX

Sport Touring 4dr All-Wheel Drive

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,005KM
VIN KL4AMESLXRB030955

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 19,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Serving Quinte for 60 years! 43,000 vehicles sold! We are one of Canada's largest independent retailers! High quantity-quality lease returns at live market pricing, best finance rates, rates as low as 6.45%, and no hidden fees. Up to 300 vehicles to choose from in 1 location. The way used car buying should be!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Sport steering wheel
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tracker System
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
613-968-3339

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2024 Buick Encore GX