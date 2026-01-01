Menu
Serving Quinte for 60 years! 43,000 vehicles sold! We are one of Canadas largest independent retailers! High quantity-quality lease returns at live market pricing, best finance rates, rates as low as 6.45%, and no hidden fees. Up to 300 vehicles to choose from in 1 location. The way used car buying should be!

2024 Nissan Rogue

51,583 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Rogue

S 4dr All-Wheel Drive Sport Utility

13493012

2024 Nissan Rogue

S 4dr All-Wheel Drive Sport Utility

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,583KM
VIN JN8BT3AB3RW423252

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 51,583 KM

Vehicle Description

Serving Quinte for 60 years! 43,000 vehicles sold! We are one of Canada's largest independent retailers! High quantity-quality lease returns at live market pricing, best finance rates, rates as low as 6.45%, and no hidden fees. Up to 300 vehicles to choose from in 1 location. The way used car buying should be!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2024 Nissan Rogue