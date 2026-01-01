$26,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Rogue
S 4dr All-Wheel Drive Sport Utility
2024 Nissan Rogue
S 4dr All-Wheel Drive Sport Utility
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
613-968-3339
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 25,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Serving Quinte for 60 years! 43,000 vehicles sold! We are one of Canada's largest independent retailers! High quantity-quality lease returns at live market pricing, best finance rates, rates as low as 6.45%, and no hidden fees. Up to 300 vehicles to choose from in 1 location. The way used car buying should be!
Bayview Auto Sales
