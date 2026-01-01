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ALL VEHICLES COME WITH CERTIFIED 90 POINT INSPECTION

2024 Toyota Tacoma

34,968 KM

Details Description Features

$53,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

Watch This Vehicle
14416569

2024 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 14416569
  2. 14416569
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  5. 14416569
  6. 14416569
  7. 14416569
  8. 14416569
Contact Seller

$53,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
34,968KM
VIN 3TYLB5JN0RT040771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,968 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH CERTIFIED 90 POINT INSPECTION

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Safety

Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
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613-968-3339

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$53,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2024 Toyota Tacoma