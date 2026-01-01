$49,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab Auto
2024 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab Auto
Location
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
613-968-3339
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
61,397KM
VIN 3TYLE5JN5RT051689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,397 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH CERTIFIED 90 POINT INSPECTION
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Safety
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
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613-968-XXXX(click to show)
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Bayview Auto Sales
613-968-3339
2024 Toyota Tacoma