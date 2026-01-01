Menu
Serving Quinte for 60 years! 43,000 vehicles sold! We are one of Canadas largest independent retailers! High quantity-quality lease returns at live market pricing, best finance rates, rates as low as 6.45%, and no hidden fees. Up to 300 vehicles to choose from in 1 location. The way used car buying should be!

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

66,454 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-LINE 4dr All-wheel Drive 4MOTION


13513346

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-LINE 4dr All-wheel Drive 4MOTION

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,454KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX5RM116435

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 66,454 KM

Vehicle Description

Serving Quinte for 60 years! 43,000 vehicles sold! We are one of Canada's largest independent retailers! High quantity-quality lease returns at live market pricing, best finance rates, rates as low as 6.45%, and no hidden fees. Up to 300 vehicles to choose from in 1 location. The way used car buying should be!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Sport steering wheel
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Diversity antenna

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Traffic sign information

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.



Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-968-3339

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan