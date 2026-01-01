$32,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD w/Trend Pkg
2025 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD w/Trend Pkg
Location
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
613-968-3339
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
33,703KM
VIN 3KMJCCDE4SE025316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,703 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
LED Headlamps
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Safety
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Seating
Driver's side power seat
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Glass Sunroof
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Head Side Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
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$32,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Bayview Auto Sales
613-968-3339
2025 Hyundai Tucson