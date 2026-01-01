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ALL VEHICLES COME WITH CERTIFIED 90 POINT INSPECTION

2025 Toyota RAV4

13,356 KM

Details Description Features

$42,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14416566

2025 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

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Contact Seller

$42,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
13,356KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV8SC558187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,356 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH CERTIFIED 90 POINT INSPECTION

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter

Safety

Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Seating

Driver's side power seat

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Glass Sunroof
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
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613-968-3339

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$42,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2025 Toyota RAV4