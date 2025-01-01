1970 Buick Skylark

$49,900+ taxes & licensing
Location
Kennedy Auto Marine Inc.
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
$49,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour BLACK & YELLOW
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Beautiful driving car. True GS car, equipped with 455 Stage 1 Ram Air, new dual exhaust, newer BF Goodrich tires, posi-trac automatic. Solid rust free car, 400 turbo hydromatic, hood tach, power steering and brakes. Many new upgrades. Asking price includes SAFETY. If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592, availaby by phone 9 to 9.
