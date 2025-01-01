Menu
<p>Beautiful driving car. True <strong>GS</strong> car, equipped with 455 Stage 1 Ram Air, new dual exhaust, newer BF Goodrich tires, posi-trac automatic.  Solid rust free car, 400 turbo hydromatic, hood tach, power steering and brakes.  Many new upgrades.  Asking price includes SAFETY.  If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592, availaby by phone 9 to 9.</p>

1970 Buick Skylark

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing
1970 Buick Skylark

GSX Tribute

12875783

1970 Buick Skylark

GSX Tribute

Kennedy Auto Marine Inc.

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
VIN 43437OG125125

  Exterior Colour Yellow
  Interior Colour BLACK & YELLOW
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 0

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

1970 Buick Skylark GSX Tribute
Kennedy Auto Marine Inc.

Kennedy Auto Marine Inc.

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Kennedy Auto Marine Inc.

519-671-4592

1970 Buick Skylark