$15,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
1989 Chevrolet Corvette
1989 Chevrolet Corvette
Location
Spruce Lane Motors
14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-1991
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$15,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
184,912KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1YY318XK5105192
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Champagne
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 184,912 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Spruce Lane Motors
14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
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$15,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Spruce Lane Motors
519-644-1991
1989 Chevrolet Corvette