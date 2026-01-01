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Used 1989 Chevrolet Corvette for sale in Belmont, ON

1989 Chevrolet Corvette

184,912 KM

Details

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

1989 Chevrolet Corvette

Watch This Vehicle
14528604

1989 Chevrolet Corvette

Location

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-1991

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
184,912KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1YY318XK5105192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Champagne
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 184,912 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Spruce Lane Motors

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-644-1991

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$15,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Spruce Lane Motors

519-644-1991

1989 Chevrolet Corvette