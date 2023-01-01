$19,995+ tax & licensing
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
1996 Dodge Ram 1500
Location
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
92,118MI
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10149318
- Stock #: 2211-627
- VIN: 1B7HC16Z0TS700034
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 92,118 MI
Vehicle Description
NOT A CLONE, True Indy 500 Pace Truck. Performance Engine, V8. Original Alloy Wheels. Original Fibreglass box lid, no rust, Southern truck. Licence fee and taxes are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
