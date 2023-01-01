Menu
1996 Dodge Ram 1500

92,118 MI

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

1996 Dodge Ram 1500

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,118MI
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10149318
  • Stock #: 2211-627
  • VIN: 1B7HC16Z0TS700034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 92,118 MI

Vehicle Description

NOT A CLONE, True Indy 500 Pace Truck. Performance Engine, V8. Original Alloy Wheels. Original Fibreglass box lid, no rust, Southern truck. Licence fee and taxes are extra.  Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

