$10,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
LS
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
LS
Location
Spruce Lane Motors
14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-1991
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
277,647KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCFC29U0XZ182632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 277,647 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Third Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Spruce Lane Motors
14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
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$10,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Spruce Lane Motors
519-644-1991
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500