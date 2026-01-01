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Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS for sale in Belmont, ON

1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

277,647 KM

Details Features

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

LS

Watch This Vehicle
13986651

1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

LS

Location

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-1991

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
277,647KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCFC29U0XZ182632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 277,647 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Spruce Lane Motors

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
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519-644-1991

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$10,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Spruce Lane Motors

519-644-1991

1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500