<p>Powered with Twin Merc 6.2, Bravo III drives with a 98 beam.  Tops are4 in great condition.  Includes an upgraded Fusion Stereo system, nice, new cockpit carpets.  Fresh water boat and in great running condition.  Applicable taxes are in addition to asking price.  If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592.</p>

2001 Sea Ray Sun Sport

$59,900

+ tax & licensing
290 Bow Rider

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Bow Rider
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 0

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

