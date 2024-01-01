$59,900+ tax & licensing
2001 Sea Ray Sun Sport
290 Bow Rider
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
$59,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Bow Rider
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Powered with Twin Merc 6.2, Bravo III drives with a 9'8" beam. Tops are4 in great condition. Includes an upgraded Fusion Stereo system, nice, new cockpit carpets. Fresh water boat and in great running condition. Applicable taxes are in addition to asking price. If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
