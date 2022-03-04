$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2002 Chevrolet Corvette
Convertible
Location
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
259,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8653567
- Stock #: 2205-562
- VIN: 1G1YY32G825129755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 259,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Drives and runs great. Southern car. Loaded with options, leather interior. Must be seen to be appreciated. Asking price includes Safety, applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Convertible Soft Top
