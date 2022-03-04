Menu
2002 Chevrolet Corvette

259,700 KM

Convertible

Convertible

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

259,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8653567
  • Stock #: 2205-562
  • VIN: 1G1YY32G825129755

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 259,700 KM

Drives and runs great.  Southern car.  Loaded with options, leather interior.  Must be seen to be appreciated.  Asking price includes Safety, applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Convertible Soft Top

519-671-4592

