2004 BMW 7 Series
745Li
Location
11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
246,021KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9471894
- VIN: WBAGN63564DS53023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 246,021 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
