Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Fuel efficient car with manual transmission. Has power windows, keyless entry and a sunroof. </div><div><br></div> <!-- TEMPLATE(2793) START --> <div>Plus taxes and licensing</div> <div> </div> <div>Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. </div> <div> </div> <div>We welcome all trades!<br><br>Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. </div> <div> </div> <div><span style=font-size: 1em;>We are located at:<br>11A-143 Borden Ave<br>Belmont, On<br>N0L1B0</span></div> <!-- TEMPLATE(2793) END -->

2005 Honda Civic

122,510 KM

Details Description Features

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Honda Civic

LX-G

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Honda Civic

LX-G

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

  1. 1728422246
  2. 1728422246
  3. 1728422246
  4. 1728422246
  5. 1728422246
  6. 1728422246
  7. 1728422246
  8. 1728422246
  9. 1728422246
  10. 1728422246
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,510KM
VIN 2HGES15675H044164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,510 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel efficient car with manual transmission. Has power windows, keyless entry and a sunroof. 


Plus taxes and licensing
 
Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. 
 
We welcome all trades!

Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. 
 
We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Loft Ltd

Used 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 ST for sale in Belmont, ON
2010 Dodge Ram 1500 ST 129,450 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2008 GMC Yukon SLT for sale in Belmont, ON
2008 GMC Yukon SLT 203,605 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Belmont, ON
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 251,500 KM $9,000 + tax & lic

Email Auto Loft Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-282-XXXX

(click to show)

519-282-7771

Alternate Numbers
519-495-7782
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

Contact Seller
2005 Honda Civic