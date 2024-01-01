$6,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2005 Honda CR-V
EX-L
2005 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Auto Loft Ltd
11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-282-7771
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
248,200KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JHLRD78995C807200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 248,200 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Very well equipped CR-V, AWD, heated leather front seats, ac, automatic, keyless entry, power locks, sunroof and more. The body is very clean with minimal rust, underneath is in great condition, has new brakes all around. Including in the list price will be a 3 month 5,000km Lubrico powertrain warranty. Plus taxes and licensing Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. We welcome all trades!
Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0
Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Loft Ltd
2005 Honda CR-V EX-L 240,200 KM $6,900 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Explorer XLT 181,900 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 199,600 KM SOLD
Email Auto Loft Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loft Ltd
11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Call Dealer
519-282-XXXX(click to show)
519-282-7771
Alternate Numbers519-495-7782
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Loft Ltd
519-282-7771
2005 Honda CR-V