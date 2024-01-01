$7,995+ tax & licensing
2005 Mazda Tribute
4dr 2.3L Auto GX AWD
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition, extra clean with very low kilometers & Clean CARFAX. No accidents or damage reported. Only 83,500 kms!
Alloy rims. All-weather rubber floor mats. Fog lights.
Fresh oil change. New front brake rotors & pads. Safety-Checked & Certified, No warning lights. No issues or concerns. Runs & drives great with no issues or concerns.
2.5L, 4-cylinder engine, all-wheel drive, automatic transmission.
$7,995 + HST, Registration & Licencing Fees. Financing and Extended Warranty options available.
Vehicle Features
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-644-0380