<p class=MsoNormal>Excellent condition, extra clean with very low kilometers & Clean CARFAX. No accidents or damage reported. Only 83,500 kms!</p><p class=MsoNormal>Alloy rims. All-weather rubber floor mats. Fog lights.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Fresh oil change. New front brake rotors & pads. Safety-Checked & Certified, No warning lights. No issues or concerns. Runs & drives great with no issues or concerns.</p><p class=MsoNormal>2.5L, 4-cylinder engine, all-wheel drive, automatic transmission.</p><p class=MsoNormal>$7,995 + HST, Registration & Licencing Fees. Financing and Extended Warranty options available.</p>

2005 Mazda Tribute

83,500 KM

11912879

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
83,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 4F2YZ92Z85KM02627

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,500 KM

Excellent condition, extra clean with very low kilometers & Clean CARFAX. No accidents or damage reported. Only 83,500 kms!

Alloy rims. All-weather rubber floor mats. Fog lights.

Fresh oil change. New front brake rotors & pads. Safety-Checked & Certified, No warning lights. No issues or concerns. Runs & drives great with no issues or concerns.

2.5L, 4-cylinder engine, all-wheel drive, automatic transmission.

$7,995 + HST, Registration & Licencing Fees. Financing and Extended Warranty options available.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty Available

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

519-644-0380

