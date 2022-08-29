Menu
2006 Chevrolet HHR

133,000 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

4dr 2WD LT

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9059374
  • Stock #: 2207-590
  • VIN: 3gnda23p16s647759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Well maintained, great gas mileage, drives great. Includes window valance and pin stripes. Looks great. Asking price includes Safety and  Limited Powertrain Warranty 12months/ 15000km/$1000 per claim. Warranty upgrades also available. Applicable licence fee and taxes are additional. If interested and for more information please call 519-671-4592.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

