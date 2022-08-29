2006 Chevrolet HHR

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9059374

9059374 Stock #: 2207-590

2207-590 VIN: 3gnda23p16s647759

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Warranty Warranty Included

