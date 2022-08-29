$4,995+ tax & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2006 Chevrolet HHR
4dr 2WD LT
Location
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
133,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9059374
- Stock #: 2207-590
- VIN: 3gnda23p16s647759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Well maintained, great gas mileage, drives great. Includes window valance and pin stripes. Looks great. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Warranty 12months/ 15000km/$1000 per claim. Warranty upgrades also available. Applicable licence fee and taxes are additional. If interested and for more information please call 519-671-4592.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
