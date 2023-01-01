$8,890+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,890
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Loft Ltd
519-282-7771
2006 Ford F-150
2006 Ford F-150
XL
Location
Auto Loft Ltd
11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-282-7771
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,890
+ taxes & licensing
184,310KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10409307
- VIN: 1FTRF12226NB05399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 184,310 KM
Vehicle Description
Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. We welcome all trades!
Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Loft Ltd
Auto Loft Ltd
11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0