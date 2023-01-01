Menu
2006 Ford F-150

184,310 KM

Details Description Features

$8,890

+ tax & licensing
$8,890

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

2006 Ford F-150

2006 Ford F-150

XL

2006 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

184,310KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10409307
  • VIN: 1FTRF12226NB05399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 184,310 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent work truck. 6 cyl 2WD regular cab with small rear door. 6.5' box.   Air blows ice cold no major rust  Plus taxes and licensing 
Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come.  We welcome all trades!

Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd.  We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

