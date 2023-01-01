Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser

171,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser

2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser

4dr Wgn Touring Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser

4dr Wgn Touring Edition

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9493216
  • Stock #: 2212-654
  • VIN: 3A8FY58B67T580348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean, 4cyl, good on gas. Low mileage. Runs and drives great.  Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12months/15000km/$1000 per claim. Taxes and licence fees are extra. If interested and for more information please call 519-671-4592.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

2007 Chrysler PT Cru...
 171,000 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2006 Dodge Charger 4...
 172,600 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Fit EX
 207,400 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-671-XXXX

(click to show)

519-671-4592

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory