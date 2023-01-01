$3,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser
4dr Wgn Touring Edition
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
171,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9493216
- Stock #: 2212-654
- VIN: 3A8FY58B67T580348
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean, 4cyl, good on gas. Low mileage. Runs and drives great. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12months/15000km/$1000 per claim. Taxes and licence fees are extra. If interested and for more information please call 519-671-4592.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0