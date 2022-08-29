Menu
2007 Ford Freestyle

186,000 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

2007 Ford Freestyle

2007 Ford Freestyle

2007 Ford Freestyle

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

186,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9279343
  • Stock #: 2210-619
  • VIN: 1FMDK02117GA33569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Well equipped and drives excellent. Clean inside and out. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12months/15000km/$1000per claim. Applicable taxes and Licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

