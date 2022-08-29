$4,995+ tax & licensing
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2007 Ford Freestyle
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
186,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9279343
- Stock #: 2210-619
- VIN: 1FMDK02117GA33569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 186,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Well equipped and drives excellent. Clean inside and out. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12months/15000km/$1000per claim. Applicable taxes and Licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
