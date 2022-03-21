Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Nissan Sentra

219,700 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
2007 Nissan Sentra

2007 Nissan Sentra

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Nissan Sentra

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

219,700KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8673992
  • VIN: 3N1AB61E07L694300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax. Runs and Drives Great. Asking Price includes Safety, and Lubrico Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/12000KM/$1000.00 per claim. Applicable Taxes and Licencing Fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

2013 Kia Sorento LX
 206,100 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
1958 Ford Coupe Edse...
 30,700 KM
$59,900 + tax & lic
2002 Chevrolet Corve...
 259,700 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-671-XXXX

(click to show)

519-671-4592

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory