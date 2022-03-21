$4,995+ tax & licensing
2007 Nissan Sentra
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
219,700KM
Used
Good Condition
- VIN: 3N1AB61E07L694300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 219,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Carfax. Runs and Drives Great. Asking Price includes Safety, and Lubrico Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/12000KM/$1000.00 per claim. Applicable Taxes and Licencing Fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers
