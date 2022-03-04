Menu
2007 Pontiac Torrent

120,600 KM

Details

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

2007 Pontiac Torrent

2007 Pontiac Torrent

FWD

2007 Pontiac Torrent

FWD

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

120,600KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8616719
  Stock #: 2203-524
  VIN: 2CKDL63F976120479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2203-524
  • Mileage 120,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kilometer vehicle. Clean, drives great.  Clean CARFAX.  Asking price includes SAFETY and LUBRICO Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/12000 km/$1000 per claim.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

