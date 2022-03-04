$4,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2007 Pontiac Torrent
FWD
Location
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
120,600KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8616719
- Stock #: 2203-524
- VIN: 2CKDL63F976120479
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Low kilometer vehicle. Clean, drives great. Clean CARFAX. Asking price includes SAFETY and LUBRICO Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/12000 km/$1000 per claim. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
