<p class=MsoNormal>Super low mileage, only 125,600 kms. - 2008 Chev Malibu LT with 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, six-speed automatic transmission for fuel economy. This car handles well, runs and drives perfectly with a very quiet, spacious and well-trimmed interior. </p><p class=MsoNormal>Loaded with convenient options including heated seats and alloy wheels</p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Very clean condition</span> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Fresh oil change</span> and new brakes</p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Safety-checked & Certified. No issues or concerns.</span> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Clean CARFAX Report. No accidents or damage reported.</span> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>$5,995 + HST & Licencing cost. No hidden fees or charges. Extended LUBRICO Driver’s Shield Warranty available.</span> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>This vehicle is being sold by</strong> <strong>THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE</strong>   </p><p class=MsoNormal><a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca/ target=_blank rel=noopener><strong>www.thamesautosales.ca</strong></a>   </p>

2008 Chevrolet Malibu

125,600 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn 2LT

12256357

2008 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn 2LT

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,600KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1ZJ57B484185207

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 125,600 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty Available

CD Player

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2008 Chevrolet Malibu