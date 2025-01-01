$5,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn 2LT
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Super low mileage, only 125,600 kms. - 2008 Chev Malibu LT with 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, six-speed automatic transmission for fuel economy. This car handles well, runs and drives perfectly with a very quiet, spacious and well-trimmed interior.
Loaded with convenient options including heated seats and alloy wheels
Very clean condition
Fresh oil change and new brakes
Safety-checked & Certified. No issues or concerns.
Clean CARFAX Report. No accidents or damage reported.
$5,995 + HST & Licencing cost. No hidden fees or charges. Extended LUBRICO Driver’s Shield Warranty available.
This vehicle is being sold by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE
www.thamesautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-644-0380