2008 Dodge Avenger

265,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

4DR SDN SXT FWD

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

265,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10396368
  • Stock #: 2308-703
  • VIN: 1B3LC56R58N116432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 265,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New tires and brakes. Cold A/C. Great running and driving car. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12mnths/12000km/$1500 per claim. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Included

