2008 Dodge Avenger
4DR SDN SXT FWD
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
265,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10396368
- Stock #: 2308-703
- VIN: 1B3LC56R58N116432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 265,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New tires and brakes. Cold A/C. Great running and driving car. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12mnths/12000km/$1500 per claim. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
