<p>Accident free 4X4. Excellent Condition. Runs and drives great. Comes equipped with Tonneau Cover. Asking price includes Safety. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. If interested and for more information please call 519-671-4592.</p>

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

247,000 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

247,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1D7HU18218J107461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 247,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

