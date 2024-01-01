$10,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Dodge Ram 1500
4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
247,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1D7HU18218J107461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 247,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident free 4X4. Excellent Condition. Runs and drives great. Comes equipped with Tonneau Cover. Asking price includes Safety. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. If interested and for more information please call 519-671-4592.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Thames Auto and Toy Store
Call Dealer
519-671-XXXX(click to show)
