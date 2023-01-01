$5,995+ tax & licensing
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2008 Ford Edge
4DR SEL FWD
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
218,300KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9506182
- Stock #: 2212-640
- VIN: 2FMDK38C08BB37506
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 218,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX. Clean, runs and drives great. Equipped All-Season tires, key pad entry, sirius radio capable. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertriain Extended Warranty, 12 months/15000 km/$1000 per claim. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
