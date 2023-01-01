Menu
2008 Ford Edge

218,300 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

4DR SEL FWD

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

218,300KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9506182
  • Stock #: 2212-640
  • VIN: 2FMDK38C08BB37506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX.  Clean, runs and drives great.  Equipped All-Season tires, key pad entry, sirius radio capable.  Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertriain Extended Warranty, 12 months/15000 km/$1000 per claim.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included

