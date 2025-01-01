$3,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac
LIMITED
2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac
LIMITED
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Sold As Is
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 291,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 4-wheel drive 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited, is a mid-sized pickup truck which features a 4.0-liter V6 engine and 5-speed automatic transmission. It's known for its towing capacity, capable off-road performance, and a separate body-on-frame construction.
4.5’ cargo box with a hard tonneau cover is made of corrosion-proof composite material with a molded-in liner that resists scratches and dents.
Runs and drives very well. Leather interior with no rips or tears. A/C blows cold. Regularly oil-sprayed, Michelin Defender All-Weather Tires, Weathertech Floor Mats.
Needs parking brake and exhaust system repair.
Clean CARFAX Report, no accidents or damage records found – Normal branding. No warning lights on.
Asking price $3,995 + HST and registration
This vehicle is being Sold in AS-IS condition and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Offered by Thames Auto Sales www.thamesautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store
Email Thames Auto and Toy Store
Thames Auto and Toy Store
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-644-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-644-0380