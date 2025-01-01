Menu
This 4-wheel drive 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited, is a mid-sized pickup truck which features a 4.0-liter V6 engine and 5-speed automatic transmission. Its known for its towing capacity, capable off-road performance, and a separate body-on-frame construction. 

4.5' cargo box with a hard tonneau cover is made of corrosion-proof composite material with a molded-in liner that resists scratches and dents.

Runs and drives very well. Leather interior with no rips or tears. A/C blows cold. Regularly oil-sprayed, Michelin Defender All-Weather Tires, Weathertech Floor Mats.

Needs parking brake and exhaust system repair.

Clean CARFAX Report, no accidents or damage records found – Normal branding. No warning lights on.

Asking price $3,995 + HST and registration

This vehicle is being Sold in AS-IS condition and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

291,000 KM

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

LIMITED

12551828

2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

LIMITED

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Used
291,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FMEU53E48UA78408

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 291,000 KM

This 4-wheel drive 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited, is a mid-sized pickup truck which features a 4.0-liter V6 engine and 5-speed automatic transmission. It's known for its towing capacity, capable off-road performance, and a separate body-on-frame construction. 

4.5’ cargo box with a hard tonneau cover is made of corrosion-proof composite material with a molded-in liner that resists scratches and dents.

Runs and drives very well. Leather interior with no rips or tears. A/C blows cold. Regularly oil-sprayed, Michelin Defender All-Weather Tires, Weathertech Floor Mats.

Needs parking brake and exhaust system repair.

Clean CARFAX Report, no accidents or damage records found – Normal branding. No warning lights on.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

