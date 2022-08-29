Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

436,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

2WD SuperCab 126" Sport

Location

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

436,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9059521
  • Stock #: 2203-534
  • VIN: 1ftyr44u38pa30965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 436,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes fibreglass box coveer.  Fresh tune-up.  Cold air conditioning, rides and drives excellent.  Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty.  Warranty upgrades also available.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player

