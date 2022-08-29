$5,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Ranger
2WD SuperCab 126" Sport
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
436,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9059521
- Stock #: 2203-534
- VIN: 1ftyr44u38pa30965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 436,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Includes fibreglass box coveer. Fresh tune-up. Cold air conditioning, rides and drives excellent. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty. Warranty upgrades also available. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
