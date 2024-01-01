Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. </p><div><br />We welcome all trades! <br /><br />Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. <br /><br />We are located at:<br />11A-143 Borden Ave <br />Belmont, On<br />N0L1B0</div>

2008 GMC Yukon

203,605 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 GMC Yukon

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 GMC Yukon

SLT

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

  1. 1726842278
  2. 1726842278
  3. 1726842278
  4. 1726842278
  5. 1726842278
  6. 1726842278
  7. 1726842278
  8. 1726842324
  9. 1726842320
  10. 1726842278
  11. 1726842278
  12. 1726842278
  13. 1726842278
  14. 1726842278
  15. 1726842278
  16. 1726842278
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
203,605KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKFK13558R273674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 203,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come.


We welcome all trades!

Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd.

We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Loft Ltd

Used 2008 GMC Yukon SLT for sale in Belmont, ON
2008 GMC Yukon SLT 203,605 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Belmont, ON
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 251,500 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi A7 3.0T Technik for sale in Belmont, ON
2016 Audi A7 3.0T Technik 230,899 KM $17,500 + tax & lic

Email Auto Loft Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-282-XXXX

(click to show)

519-282-7771

Alternate Numbers
519-495-7782
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

Contact Seller
2008 GMC Yukon