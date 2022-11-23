$12,999+ tax & licensing
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Loft Ltd
519-282-7771
2008 Lexus RX 350
Location
11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
158,487KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9415789
- VIN: JTJHK31U582040040
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,487 KM
Vehicle Description
We welcome all trades!
Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd.
All vehicles sold are subject to taxes and licensing fee’s
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
