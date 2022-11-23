Menu
2008 Lexus RX 350

158,487 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

2008 Lexus RX 350

2008 Lexus RX 350

2008 Lexus RX 350

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

158,487KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9415789
  • VIN: JTJHK31U582040040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,487 KM

Vehicle Description

This  Lexus has all the luxuries you'd expect including heated leather seats, moonroof, GPS, back up cam,  Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come.

We welcome all trades!

Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd.

All vehicles sold are subject to taxes and licensing fee’s 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

