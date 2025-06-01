$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2008 Maserati GranTurismo
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Sold As Is
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 83,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra clean with only 83,250 kms. A rare opportunity to own a true Italian grand tourer. Ferrari-derived 4.2 L V8 engine, delivering 405 hp and a commanding 0–60 mph in just 5.1 seconds. The rear-wheel-drive chassis, paired with a quick-shifting ZF six-speed automatic transmission.
Luxurious driver-focused, fine leather interior, high-quality materials, and a commanding driving position — accommodating four passengers in grand-touring comfort
Meticulously crafted with Pininfarina-designed aluminum body, and Brembo braking system, this Maserati blends performance with elegance. With its unique looks, legendary engine, and driving purity, it’s a standout GT for collectors craving excitement and exclusivity.”
New battery, 4 - new black powder-coated 20” alloy rims and new Z-rated for 240 km/h, low-profile Falken AZENIS tires.
Runs and drive amazing with no issues or concerns. May need brakes for Safety Certification. TPMS light is on.
Never winter driven. Stored in a climate-controlled secure facility. Viewing by appointment only.
Selling AS-IS (Not Safety-Inspected) Asking $24,995 + HST and Registration.
Offered by Thames Auto Sales. www.thamesautosales.ca Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.
Vehicle Features
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-644-0380