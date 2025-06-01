Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><strong>2008 Maserati GranTurismo </strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>Extra clean with only 83,250 kms. A rare opportunity to own a true Italian grand tourer. Ferrari-derived 4.2 L V8 engine, delivering 405 hp and a commanding 0–60 mph in just 5.1 seconds. The rear-wheel-drive chassis, paired with a quick-shifting ZF six-speed automatic transmission.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Luxurious driver-focused, fine leather interior, high-quality materials, and a commanding driving position — accommodating four passengers in grand-touring comfort</p><p class=MsoNormal>Meticulously crafted with Pininfarina-designed aluminum body, and Brembo braking system, this Maserati blends performance with elegance. With its unique looks, legendary engine, and driving purity, it’s a standout GT for collectors craving excitement and exclusivity.”</p><p class=MsoNormal>New battery, 4 - new black powder-coated 20” alloy rims and new Z-rated for 240 km/h, low-profile Falken AZENIS tires.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Runs and drive amazing with no issues or concerns. May need brakes for Safety Certification. TPMS light is on.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Never winter driven. Stored in a climate-controlled secure facility. Viewing by appointment only.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Selling AS-IS (Not Safety-Inspected) Asking $24,995 + HST and Registration.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Offered by Thames Auto Sales. <a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca/>www.thamesautosales.ca</a> Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.</p>

2008 Maserati GranTurismo

83,250 KM

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Maserati GranTurismo

12888842

2008 Maserati GranTurismo

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,250KM
As Is Condition
VIN ZAMGH45F980040676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 83,250 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Maserati GranTurismo

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-644-0380

