2008 Nissan Sentra
4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.0
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 677469
- Mileage 146,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX, very well maintained and rust free. Runs and drives excellent. Certified and ready to go. Super clean vehicle with very low kilometers. With its exceptional passenger room, this Sentra 2.0 is a reasonable choice for buyers in need of an economy sedan that doesn't feel compact. Asking price includes Safety. Extended Warranty and Financing available. If interested and for more information please call 519-644-0380. This vehicle is being sold on Consignment by Thames Auto and Toy Store.
