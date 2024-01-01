Menu
<p>Clean CARFAX, very well maintained and rust free. Runs and drives excellent. Certified and ready to go.  Super clean vehicle with very low kilometers. With its exceptional passenger room, this Sentra 2.0 is a reasonable choice for buyers in need of an economy sedan that doesnt feel compact. Asking price includes Safety. Extended Warranty and Financing available. If interested and for more information please call 519-644-0380. This vehicle is being sold on Consignment by Thames Auto and Toy Store.</p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,600KM
Good Condition
VIN 3N1AB61E88L677469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 677469
  • Mileage 146,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX, very well maintained and rust free. Runs and drives excellent. Certified and ready to go.  Super clean vehicle with very low kilometers. With its exceptional passenger room, this Sentra 2.0 is a reasonable choice for buyers in need of an economy sedan that doesn't feel compact. Asking price includes Safety. Extended Warranty and Financing available. If interested and for more information please call 519-644-0380. This vehicle is being sold on Consignment by Thames Auto and Toy Store.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

2008 Nissan Sentra