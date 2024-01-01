2008 Other Other

$34,900+ tax & licensing
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Fishing Boat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Very clean fresh water boat, showing 412 hours and powered with a Merc 5.7 V8 260 hp. Equipped with shorepower, bait wells, new ison glass windows in enclosure, new cockpit upholstery. Boat is equipped with a head, spacious cabin. Electronics include a 14" Hummingbird. Large swim platform with walk-through door. Includes a Venture tandem trailer with surge brakes. Applicable taxes are in addition to asking price. If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592.
