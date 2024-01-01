Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Very clean fresh water boat, showing 412 hours and powered with a Merc 5.7 V8 260 hp.  Equipped with shorepower, bait wells, new ison glass windows in enclosure, new cockpit upholstery.  Boat is equipped with a head, spacious cabin.  Electronics include a 14 Hummingbird.  Large swim platform with walk-through door.  Includes a Venture tandem trailer with surge brakes.  Applicable taxes are in addition to asking price.  If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592.</p>

2008 Other Other

Details Description

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Other Other

SportCraft 241 Walkaround & trailer

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Other Other

SportCraft 241 Walkaround & trailer

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

  1. 1711999307
  2. 1711999307
  3. 1711999307
  4. 1711999306
  5. 1711999306
  6. 1711999306
  7. 1711999306
  8. 1711999306
  9. 1711999306
  10. 1711999306
  11. 1711999306
  12. 1711999306
  13. 1711999306
  14. 1711999306
  15. 1711999306
  16. 1711999306
  17. 1711999306
  18. 1711999306
  19. 1711999306
  20. 1711999306
  21. 1711999307
  22. 1711999307
  23. 1711999307
  24. 1711999307
  25. 1711999307
  26. 1711999307
  27. 1711999307
  28. 1711999307
  29. 1711999307
  30. 1711999307
  31. 1711999307
  32. 1711999307
  33. 1711999307
  34. 1711999307
  35. 1711999307
Contact Seller

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Fishing Boat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Very clean fresh water boat, showing 412 hours and powered with a Merc 5.7 V8 260 hp.  Equipped with shorepower, bait wells, new ison glass windows in enclosure, new cockpit upholstery.  Boat is equipped with a head, spacious cabin.  Electronics include a 14" Hummingbird.  Large swim platform with walk-through door.  Includes a Venture tandem trailer with surge brakes.  Applicable taxes are in addition to asking price.  If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

Used 2012 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr XLT for sale in Belmont, ON
2012 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr XLT 185,200 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4x4 for sale in Belmont, ON
2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4x4 19,400 KM $42,900 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Belmont, ON
2008 Ford Escape XLT 199,300 KM $5,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-671-XXXX

(click to show)

519-671-4592

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
2008 Other Other