Well cared for Highlander, undercoated, good tires and brakes, cold air conditioning.  7 seater 

The list price, plus taxes and licensing.  We have no hidden fees

Financing is available through our broker

Certified cars with car fax reports.

Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 months to 4 years of coverage

By Appointment only

11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

2008 Toyota Highlander

275,447 KM

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Toyota Highlander

SR5

2008 Toyota Highlander

SR5

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
275,447KM
Good Condition
VIN JTEES44A482081087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 275,447 KM

Vehicle Description

Thanks for Looking!  If you're seeing this post, yes the vehicle is still available-no need to ask.  Feel free to message with any questions or to arrange a viewing time. We are happy to help! 

Well cared for Highlander, undercoated, good tires and brakes, cold air conditioning.  7 seater 

The list price, plus taxes and licensing.  We have no hidden fee's

 

Financing is available through our broker

 

Certified cars with car fax reports.

 

Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 months to 4 years of coverage

 

By Appointment only

 

11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Quads / Captains
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-XXXX

519-282-7771

519-495-7782
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

2008 Toyota Highlander