One owner truck, great frame, low km. Toyota reliability. email or call now to book a test drive 

Plus taxes and licensing

Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. 

We welcome all trades!

Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. 

Please call at 1-844-611-2709

We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

2008 Toyota Tacoma

146,356 KM

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Tacoma

12022198

2008 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,356KM
VIN 5TEMU52N18Z556471

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,356 KM

One owner truck, great frame, low km. Toyota reliability. email or call now to book a test drive 

 

 

Plus taxes and licensing

 

Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. 

 

 

 

We welcome all trades!

Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. 

 

 

 

Please call at 1-844-611-2709

 

We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-XXXX

519-282-7771

519-495-7782
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

2008 Toyota Tacoma